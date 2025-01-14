After a Week of 'Congestion Pricing,' NYC Sees Results

A new toll on drivers entering the core of Manhattan brought modest but measurable traffic reductions to New York City's heavily gridlocked streets in its first week of operation, according to preliminary data released Monday by the state's transit authority. Known as "congestion pricing," the first-in-the-nation program launched on Jan. 5, collecting $9 from most passenger cars entering the city below Central Park during peak hours, and higher fees on trucks and other vehicles.

In the days since, total traffic in the tolling zone has dropped by 7.5%—or roughly 43,000 cars per day—compared to the equivalent period last year, Metropolitan Transportation Authority officials said, per the AP. "Just look out the window: There is less traffic, quieter streets, and we think everyone has seen it," said the MTA's Juliette Michaelson. "Traffic patterns are already changing, and they will continue to change."