College Student Gives Fitting Name to Our Quasi-Moon

A sophomore taking part in an introductory astronomy class at the University of Georgia has already made a "small contribution to science" in naming a special asteroid dancing around Earth, per the New York Times . In June, the International Astronomical Union, in charge of naming space objects, held a contest to name a quasi-moon, or an asteroid whose orbit around its host star closely matches that of a planet—in this case, Earth. Out of 2,700 entries from more than 100 countries, the ultimate winner was 19-year-old Clayton Chilcutt's suggestion of Cardea, a name given to the Roman goddess of door hinges, who was said to block evil spirits from crossing thresholds.

The contest was a collaboration with WNYC's Radiolab, whose host, Latif Nasser, helped name Venus' only known quasi-moon as Zoozve after seeing a misprint of its alphanumeric name 2002-VE. Realizing Earth has several quasi-moons with only alphanumeric designations, Nasser teamed up with the IAU to offer the public the opportunity to name a celestial body as he had. They decided on 2004 GU9, a 500-foot-wide space rock discovered by the Lincoln Near-Earth Asteroid Research (LINEAR) project, and put out a call for suggested names with mythological origins, quickly ruling out monikers that did not meet the criteria, such as "Mooney McMoonface," the Times reports.

A panel of nine, including Bill Nye and actor Penn Badgley, narrowed down the list to seven names—Bakunawa (Filipino), Ehaema (Estonian), Enkidu (Sumerian), Ótr (Norse), Tarriaksuk (Inuit), Tecciztecatl (Aztec), and, of course, the Roman Cardea—which were voted on by the public up until Jan. 1, per Space.com. "I came across Cardea, and when you read the description, it just sounds celestial," Chilcutt, an accounting and finance major, tells the Times. Signifying a doorkeeper and Earth protector, the name fits for a quasi-moon likely to remain in Earth's vicinity for another six centuries. But the other finalist names will not go to waste. IAU's Kelly Blumenthal says they'll be suggested for other space objects in the future. (More astronomy stories.)