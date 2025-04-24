Lawyer: Airline's Failures Led to Passenger's Death

A 62-year-old Kentucky man experiencing a medical crisis died after he was the last passenger to get off a flight he should never have been allowed to board, lawyers for his family say.

According to a lawsuit filed against American Airlines on Tuesday, John William Cannon fainted as he was getting off a flight from Louisville to Dallas on April 28, 2023, the Washington Post reports. Airline staff helped him up but only spent around two minutes with him before sending him off to his connecting flight to Durango, Colorado, the lawsuit states.

During that flight, Cannon "entered a stage of medical crisis which resulted in him becoming unresponsive," but the flight crew "delayed requesting medical assistance until after the aircraft had landed, taxied to the gate, and all other passengers had deplaned," according to the lawsuit.