Don't Use Binoculars to Witness This Rare Comet

This week is likely the last time in a while you'll be able to catch a certain rare sight in the night sky—and by "in a while," we're talking around 160,000 years. Per the BBC, Comet C/2024 G3, aka Atlas, reached "perihelion" on Monday, meaning it's as close to the sun as it's going to get (within 8.3 million miles or so), which in turn means it's now as bright as it's going to get. How bright this unpredictable "sun-skirting" celestial body will remain is anyone's guess, but the next few days around perihelion will probably serve as the best chance to catch a glimpse, according to King's College cosmology researcher Dr. Shyam Balaji. "I can tell you it's definitely the brightest comet of 2025 so far," Bill Cooke, who heads up NASA's Meteoroid Environment Office, tells USA Today. "Will it be the brightest comet we will see in 2025? No one knows. There are still 11 months to go."

Comet: C/2024 G3, which was first spotted last year, derives its name from the year it was discovered and the fact that it was the third comet discovered in early April, per the Planetary Society. The "Atlas" nickname is in honor of NASA's Asteroid Terrestrial-impact Last Alert System, which stumbled upon it.