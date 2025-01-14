Don't Use Binoculars to Witness This Rare Comet

C/2024 G3, aka Atlas, will be too close to sun. Don't miss it—it won't be back for 160K years
By Jenn Gidman,  Newser Staff
Posted Jan 14, 2025 1:05 PM CST
Scan the Night Sky for a 'Sun-Skirting Comet'
Stock photo.   (Getty Images/Ninoon)

This week is likely the last time in a while you'll be able to catch a certain rare sight in the night sky—and by "in a while," we're talking around 160,000 years. Per the BBC, Comet C/2024 G3, aka Atlas, reached "perihelion" on Monday, meaning it's as close to the sun as it's going to get (within 8.3 million miles or so), which in turn means it's now as bright as it's going to get. How bright this unpredictable "sun-skirting" celestial body will remain is anyone's guess, but the next few days around perihelion will probably serve as the best chance to catch a glimpse, according to King's College cosmology researcher Dr. Shyam Balaji. "I can tell you it's definitely the brightest comet of 2025 so far," Bill Cooke, who heads up NASA's Meteoroid Environment Office, tells USA Today. "Will it be the brightest comet we will see in 2025? No one knows. There are still 11 months to go."

  • Comet: C/2024 G3, which was first spotted last year, derives its name from the year it was discovered and the fact that it was the third comet discovered in early April, per the Planetary Society. The "Atlas" nickname is in honor of NASA's Asteroid Terrestrial-impact Last Alert System, which stumbled upon it.

  • Best bet: Individuals in the Southern Hemisphere, including Australia, probably have the greatest shot at bearing witness to C/2024 G3. Cooke says people there should look above the horizon to the west just after sunset, per USA Today. "Every day, the comet will start the evening higher in the evening sky," he notes. The Planetary Society notes that "around mid-January, it will no longer be visible from most of the Northern Hemisphere." (This night sky site can help sky watchers figure out when the optimal time in their area might be.)
  • Viewing: You'll have to be punctual for the show—Cooke says that on Wednesday, for example, the comet will set a mere 20 minutes after sunset. Tim Brothers, an MIT observatory manager, says that the "smoke from the [California wildfires] and our current weather patterns won't help," but he warns that people shouldn't break out the binoculars if they can't see the comet well with the naked eye, as C/2024 G3 is too close to the sun.
