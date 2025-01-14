In Ukraine, N. Korean Soldiers Taking Their Own Lives

North Korea has instructed its soldiers fighting in Russia and Ukraine to commit suicide in the face of capture, and evidence suggests they're doing as told, according to South Korean and Ukrainian officials. Ukraine's Special Operations Forces said Monday that members approached the bodies of slain North Korean soldiers in Kursk this week, finding a still-living soldier who detonated a grenade, killing himself, per Reuters . Lee Seong-kweun, a member of the South Korean parliament's intelligence committee, may have been speaking of a different case on Monday when he said a North Korea soldier had "shouted for General Kim Jong Un" before he "pulled out a grenade to try to blow himself up, but was killed."

The lawmaker noted documents found on other slain North Korean soldiers suggest they are instructed to self-destruct to avoid capture. And a former North Korean soldier who worked on construction projects in Russia for years before defecting to South Korea in 2022 tells Reuters that "self-detonation" is a "reality" for the country's fighters as "being captured means you are a traitor" and returning to North Korea at that point is seen as a fate worse than death. He says there was talk among his fellow soldiers of leaving "one last bullet" to commit suicide if necessary.

"Even at the cost of my life, I will carry out the Supreme Commander's orders without hesitation," reads a diary taken off a dead soldier on Dec. 21, reports the Wall Street Journal. "I will show the world the bravery and sacrifice of Kim Jong Un's special forces." Soldier suicides show loyalty to the North Korea leader and help protect the soldier's family back at home, Yang Uk, a defense analyst at the Asan Institute of Policy Studies, tells Reuters. They're also in keeping with North Korean military lore, which celebrates a Korean War soldier who wrote of sacrificing himself "for the motherland" before "thrusting himself in front of an enemy machine gun," the Journal reports. Not all fulfill the goal, however. Ukraine claims to have captured two surviving soldiers on Saturday, per the BBC. (More Russia-Ukraine war stories.)