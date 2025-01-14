Musk Deploys Cybertruck Fleet to Fire-Ravaged LA

The world's richest person is helping keep Los Angeles connected as fires continue to rage around the county of nearly 10 million. Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has sent Tesla Cybertrucks outfitted with terminals for SpaceX's satellite internet service, Starlink, to the LA area so those affected by the fires can get online. "We are going to position Cybertrucks with Starlinks and free WiFi in a grid pattern in the areas that most need it in the greater LA/Malibu area," Musk wrote Sunday on X. In its own post, Tesla said eight Cybertrucks equipped with Starlink terminals, electric-vehicle charging stations, and portable batteries had been deployed, per the New York Times .

In a Monday statement, Bryan Stern of the nonprofit Grey Bull Rescue said area emergency services, including the Los Angeles County Fire Department, "have been asking for Starlink for quite some time for expressly this type of scenario," but red tape held things up, per Fox News. Stern said the group was able to work with Musk and first responders over the weekend to get the devices up and running, as "effective communication is essential in any crisis," especially "where communication infrastructure is destroyed like we see here in California."

Musk said the Cybertrucks were diverted from California customers, who should expect late deliveries. "We need to use those trucks as mobile base stations to provide power to Starlink Internet terminals in areas of LA without connectivity," he wrote. Grey Bull Rescue said hundreds of portable Starlink kits were also delivered. Musk offered a helping hand after bashing California officials for "nonsensical overregulation" and diversity, equity, and inclusion policies he claimed contributed to the devastation, per Quartz. He also shared a video in which Alex Jones claimed the fires are part of a "globalist plot" and himself claimed there was a shortage of water to fight the fires—a claim officials disputed during a livestreamed briefing with the billionaire. (More California wildfires stories.)