After the 'Unimaginable,' Hollywood Steps Up to Help

As firefighters desperately work to contain the Palisades Fire and other blazes breaking out in Southern California, locals are trying to help, too —even stars like Halle Berry, who decided she was going to donate all the clothes she owns to help, reports USA Today . "I'm packing up my entire closet and heading over to the COOP!" Berry wrote on Instagram on Thursday, referencing a Beverly Hills home goods store that's collecting donations for wildfire victims.

"I'm from Meadville, Pennsylvania," Berry said in a video accompanying her post. "And a famous quote by [anthropologist] Margaret Mead says, 'Never forget that a group of thoughtful, committed citizens can make a difference." Berry also made mention of another celebrity doing the work to help affected residents. "Thank you @sharonstone for your leadership. Love you Lady," Berry wrote to her Catwoman co-star, who has similarly been posting about collection efforts at the COOP. Other big names have also been responding to the pair's calls to action.

"Can I do tomorrow?" actor Michelle Pfeiffer wrote in the comments under Berry's post. Actor Lisa Rinna, meanwhile, wrote under Stone's post: "Harry [Hamlin] and I just dropped off lots of coats jeans sweaters etc. ... thank you for setting this up!" People notes that on Sunday, Berry and longtime beau Van Hunt were spotted in person at the COOP. "As you all know, the unimaginable happened ... but we're coming together as a community to ensure displaced families have the resources they need during this unprecedented time," Berry wrote on Instagram that day, adding the hashtag #PrayForLA. (More Halle Berry stories.)