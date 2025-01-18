Biggest Religious Fest on Earth Is Underway

Tens of thousands of Hindu ascetics and millions of pilgrims took dips in freezing water at the confluence of sacred rivers in northern India this week—the first of a series of major baths in the Maha Kumbh festival, the largest religious congregation on Earth. The festival is unfolding at the confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna, and mythical Saraswati rivers in the city of Prayagraj. Details:

Kickoff: The Maha Kumbh festival, held every 12 years, started Monday, with an estimated 15 million pilgrims bathing in the holy rivers. Over the next six weeks or so, the festival is expected to draw more than 400 million people, many of whom will take part in elaborate rituals, reports the AP.