Biggest Religious Fest on Earth Is Underway

400M in total are expected at India's Maha Kumbh festival, held every 12 years
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Jan 18, 2025 6:30 AM CST
Devotees throng the banks where ascetics are bathing at the confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers on Makar Sankranti, an auspicious bathing day of the 45-day-long Maha Kumbh festival in Prayagraj, India, on Tuesday.   (AP Photo/Ashwini Bhatia)

Tens of thousands of Hindu ascetics and millions of pilgrims took dips in freezing water at the confluence of sacred rivers in northern India this week—the first of a series of major baths in the Maha Kumbh festival, the largest religious congregation on Earth. The festival is unfolding at the confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna, and mythical Saraswati rivers in the city of Prayagraj. Details:

  • Kickoff: The Maha Kumbh festival, held every 12 years, started Monday, with an estimated 15 million pilgrims bathing in the holy rivers. Over the next six weeks or so, the festival is expected to draw more than 400 million people, many of whom will take part in elaborate rituals, reports the AP.

  • Background: Hindus believe that bathing at the confluence cleanses them of their sins and releases them from the cycle of rebirth. The festival has its roots in a Hindu tradition that says the god Vishnu wrested a golden pitcher containing the nectar of immortality from demons. Hindus believe a few drops fell in the cities of Prayagraj, Nasik, Ujjain, and Haridwar—the four places where the Kumbh festival has been held for centuries.
  • Timing: The New York Times reports the festival's date is determined by the cosmic alignment of the sun, moon, and Jupiter, which orbits the sun once every 12 years. Smaller versions of the festival take place in Haridwar, Nashik, and Ujjain every three years or so.
  • 2025's installation: This year's fest is the biggest of them all. Authorities have built a sprawling tented city on the riverbanks, and the government has provided more than $765 million for the event, hoping to draw visitors from India and around the world. The tent city is equipped with 3,000 kitchens and 150,000 toilets. About 50,000 security personnel are also stationed in the city to maintain law and order and crowd management.
  • The mass baths: Bathing takes place every day at the site, but on a handful of the most auspicious dates, Hindu ascetics charge toward the holy rivers at dawn and millions of pilgrims follow them into the water. One such date was Tuesday, when entire families and groups of people from faraway villages marched in huge lines as security personnel blared warnings to avoid stampedes that have marred the festival in the past. "It is some culmination, some distillation of so much spiritual pursuit, so it is fascinating to see everyone with one purpose," said Stephen Barker, a New York-based artist who was at the festival.

