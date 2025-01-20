Trump Considers Visit to China

President-elect Trump wants to visit China after he's inaugurated—possibly within the first 100 days of his second term as president—sources tell the Wall Street Journal and CNN, though they stress that no plans for a trip have actually been made. Almost a year into his first term as president, Trump visited China months after President Xi Jinping visited him at Mar-a-Lago. Trump spoke to Xi by phone Friday for the first time since US election day, and posted afterward that he believes the two leaders will "solve many problems together," but the Journal notes their relationship is under strain because of Trump's threats to impose tariffs on goods imported into the US from China.