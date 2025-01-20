Trump Considers Visit to China

Aides stress that no visit has yet been planned
By Evann Gastaldo,  Newser Staff
Posted Jan 20, 2025 2:00 AM CST
FILE - Donald Trump speaks at the Bitcoin 2024 Conference July 27, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn.   (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)

President-elect Trump wants to visit China after he's inaugurated—possibly within the first 100 days of his second term as president—sources tell the Wall Street Journal and CNN, though they stress that no plans for a trip have actually been made. Almost a year into his first term as president, Trump visited China months after President Xi Jinping visited him at Mar-a-Lago. Trump spoke to Xi by phone Friday for the first time since US election day, and posted afterward that he believes the two leaders will "solve many problems together," but the Journal notes their relationship is under strain because of Trump's threats to impose tariffs on goods imported into the US from China.

Trump and Xi reportedly discussed trade during the Friday call, and also other subjects including fentanyl—Trump's tariff threat is related to China's role in fentanyl production, he's said many times. Sources say Trump and Xi have discussed another face-to-face meeting, specifically the possibility of Xi coming to the US at Trump's invitation, but it's not clear whether Trump discussed with Xi the possibility of him visiting China once he takes office in the US. Trump did invite Xi to attend his inauguration, but Vice President Han Zheng is attending in his place. (More President-elect Trump stories.)


