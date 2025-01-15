Moon Joins List of At-Risk Heritage Sites

The World Monuments Fund, a nonprofit dedicated to preserving cultural heritage sites around the world, is for the first time looking beyond Earth—to the moon. Since 1996 , the organization has released biennial lists of at-risk sites to raise awareness and help spur action. Its 2025 list of 25 monuments to watch includes Gaza , where 31% of heritage sites have been destroyed and 63% damaged by war as of last March; the historic city of Antakya, Turkey , severely damaged by 2023 earthquakes; Maine's historic lighthouses , "extremely vulnerable to rising sea levels and storm surge"; and an American Southeast trading route long used by Indigenous peoples. But the standout selection is out of this world.

Recreational visits to the moon are "not so far away," WMF's vice president of programs, Jonathan Bell, tells the New York Times. "We see putting the moon on the watch list as a wonderful opportunity to advocate for the need and value of preservation." The WMF, which receives nominations from heritage experts, says more than 90 lunar landing and impact sites, including Tranquility Base, where Neil Armstrong took his first steps on the moon, could be harmed as space tourism increases. "Exploitative visitation, souveniring, and looting by future missions and private lunar exploration could eventually compromise this truly unique cultural heritage, removing artifacts and forever erasing iconic prints and tracks from the Moon's surface," it says.

The Times notes that protecting the moon is especially challenging because it isn't controlled by any one country, as with the other flagged sites. "International collaboration is required," yet "there is currently no dedicated international agreement addressing lunar heritage protection," the WMF notes. Michelle Hanlon, a lawyer who works to protect human heritage in space, tells the Times that it's "a little drastic to say the entire moon needs to be protected from tourism and science," though she agrees historic lunar sites could be disturbed without better regulations. For one thing, "the moon doesn't have an atmosphere" that can burn up defunct satellites and other space debris, she says. (More moon stories.)