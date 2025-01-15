Zelensky: Russia Carried Out 'Massive' Attack in Ukraine

Russia launched a major ballistic and cruise missile attack on regions across Ukraine early Wednesday, targeting energy production and compelling authorities to shut down the power grid in some areas, amid freezing winter weather, officials said. The Russian Defense Ministry said it launched a strike on "critically important facilities of gas and energy infrastructure that ensure the functioning of Ukraine's military industrial complex," per the AP . It didn't give the target locations or other details. The Ukrainian Air Force says that a total of 117 missiles and drones were deployed against Ukraine before the sun came up, and that Ukraine shot down 30 missiles and 47 drones.

Another 27 drones never made it to their targets, the air force adds. State utility Ukrenergo reports that there were emergency power outages in six separate regions; the AP notes that the energy company typically powers down production during attacks as a precautionary measure. "It's the middle of winter, and the target for the Russians remains the same: our energy sector," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky wrote in a statement posted to Telegram about the "massive" attack, per ABC News. "Among the targets are gas infrastructure and energy facilities that ensure normal life for people." Zelensky added, "Thanks to our air defense and all the units involved, we are maintaining the operation of our energy system."

Russia continues to go after the nation's power supply, drinking water, and heat "in an effort to break the Ukrainian spirit," per the AP. The attack comes one day after Ukraine reportedly attacked sites in southwestern Russia, "in what appeared to be one of the largest recent assaults in Kyiv's campaign to cripple Russia's war machine on its home turf," per the New York Times. The Russian Defense Ministry says that Ukraine launched more than 140 drones, as well as US- and UK-made missiles, at Russia. Ukraine says it hit a few chemical plants, an oil refinery, and an ammo production site, among other locations, per ABC. "These actions of the Kyiv regime, supported by Western curators, will not go unanswered," the ministry said in a statement, per the Times. (More Russia-Ukraine war stories.)