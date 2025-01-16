'Smoke Them Out' Policy Leaves Dozens of Miners Dead

At least 87 miners are dead, and dozens more bodies may remain underground—the brutal outcome of a protracted dispute at an abandoned gold mine in South Africa. The issue revolves around the practice of illegal miners—known as zama zamas—venturing down into abandoned mines to look for gold. The government has vowed to stamp out the practice, and the issue came to a head at the Buffelsfontein Gold Mine in Stilfontein, 100 miles southwest of Johannesburg, reports the Wall Street Journal. Details:

The start: In August, an estimated 2,000 illegal miners were working in the mine when police moved in, reports the AP. A Cabinet minister says the plan was to "smoke them out," and police cut off supply lines, sealed entrances, and stationed officers at the remaining exits to arrest any who surfaced. Police also are accused of dismantling a pulley system used by the miners to enter and exit the mine.