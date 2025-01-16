'Totally New Species' of Deadly Spider Found

Not everybody would be thrilled about having a newly discovered, plus-size species of deadly spider named after them—but not everybody is as big a fan of Sydney funnel-web spiders as Kane Christensen. He was working at the Australian Reptile Park, milking spiders for their venom as part of its antivenom production program , when an unusually large spider was left at the park . Christensen brought the spider, nicknamed Big Boy, to the attention of researchers, who determined that it was a previously unidentified species, the Sydney funnel-web spider, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation reports. The spider was given the scientific name Atrax christenseni.

"I just helped them find the species and they rang me and said would they be able to name it after me? That's just one of the biggest honors you could ever get," Christensen says. In a study published in the journal BMC Ecology and Evolution this week, researchers said A. christenseni is the third known species of Sydney funnel-web spider. They said it's only found around the city of Newcastle, around 70 miles north of Sydney. "Our research uncovered hidden diversity among funnel-web spiders," said lead researcher Dr. Stephanie Loria. "The Newcastle funnel-web, Atrax christenseni—'Big Boy'—is a totally new species."

Researchers said the "classic" funnel-web spider, Atrax robustus, is most abundant in the Sydney metropolitan region, especially the northern suburbs. Another species, Atrax montanus, is most common in the Blue Mountains to the south and west of the city. The "Big Boy" spider is much bigger than its cousins, with a width of around 3 1/2 inches, compared to almost 2 inches for A. robustus, CBS News reports. It also has thicker legs and much bigger reproductive organs. "The first thing that stood out was just their sheer size," Christensen says. "They are stupidly big compared to other Sydney funnel-webs around." Researchers say the same antivenom works against the venom of all three species. (More funnel-web spider stories.)