US Puts Sudan on a Short, Unwanted List

Nation is accused of using chemical weapons
By John Johnson,  Newser Staff
Posted Jan 16, 2025 5:15 PM CST
US Puts Sudan on a Short, Unwanted List
In this October 2022 file photo, Sudanese demonstrators attend a rally to demand the return to civilian rule nearly a year after a military coup led by Gen. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, in Khartoum, Sudan.   (AP Photo/Marwan Ali)

Top US officials say that Sudan's military leader has used chemical weapons—twice, reports the New York Times. The allegation against Gen. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, which has been relayed to the UN, puts al-Burhan on a very short list of leaders who have deployed the banned weaponry since World War II. Only Syria and under Bashar al-Assad and Iraq under Saddam Hussein have been known to use the weapons in combat, according to a previous CNN story. Russia, meanwhile, has been accused of using nerve agents against political enemies.

The general reportedly used the weapons in two remote areas of the country while the Sudanese military battled paramilitaries aligned with the group Rapid Support Forces, which is fighting for control of the country. The fear, however, is that the weapons might be used in a far more populated region, including near the capital of Khartoum. Amnesty International accused Sudan of using chemical weapons in 2016, though the claims were not confirmed. The US is expected to announce sanctions against al-Burhan, the Times reports. Earlier this month, the State Department accused the RSF and allied militias of committing genocide and sanctioned the group's leader. (More Sudan stories.)

Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X