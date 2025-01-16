It Could Be the Coldest Inauguration Day in Decades

The second Trump inauguration could be the coldest Inauguration Day in decades. A polar vortex will bring very cold temperatures to much of the US on Monday, including Washington, DC, Fox Weather reports. The forecast is for temperatures in the low 20s, almost 20 degrees below normal, with wind chills expected to be in the single digits. "We're going to have dangerously cold temperatures with low wind chills," says National Weather Service meteorologist Brian LaSorsa, per WTOP . "It's going to be very, very cold."

"We're looking at winds about 15 to 20 miles per hour with gusts 25 to 30 miles per hour," LaSorsa says. "When you combine that with the very cold air temperatures, that's what's going to cause the dangerously low wind chill values." Monday is expected to be the coldest Inauguration Day since 1985, when Ronald Reagan's second inauguration took place inside because the temperature was just 7 degrees at noon, with wind chills of -25. That was the coldest Inauguration Day on record, and Reagan's first inauguration was the warmest, at 55 degrees, CNN reports

NBC Washington meteorologist Amelia Draper says the DC area is expected to get 1 to 3 inches of snow on Sunday, but no additional snow is expected Monday. "If you plan on standing along the parade route, bring a thick piece of cardboard, or something similar, to put a layer between your feet and the cold, snowy ground," Draper advises. CNN notes that one of the coldest of the 22 inaugurations since the date was moved from early March to Jan. 20 in 1937 was that of John F. Kennedy. The temperature at noon on Jan. 20, 1961 was 22 degrees. Eight inches of snow fell the night before. (More Inauguration Day stories.)