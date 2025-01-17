Ceasefire Deal Is Just One Step Away From Final Approval

Israel's security Cabinet has recommended approving a deal that would pause the fighting in Gaza and release dozens of hostages held by militants. The deal will now go to the full Cabinet for approval before the ceasefire goes into effect. The prime minister's office said that if a deal is passed, the ceasefire could start Sunday with the first hostages released, per the AP . The security Cabinet meeting came after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said there were last-minute snags in finalizing the ceasefire agreement. Israel had delayed a security Cabinet vote on Thursday, blaming the dispute with Hamas for holding up approval. However, a predawn statement cleared the way for the deal to be voted on.

Under the deal expected to begin Sunday, 33 hostages are set to be released over the next six weeks, in exchange for hundreds of Palestinians imprisoned by Israel. The remainder, including male soldiers, are to be released in a second phase that will be negotiated during the first. Netanyahu said he'd instructed a special task force to prepare to receive the hostages returning from Gaza, and that their families were informed the deal had been reached.

Hamas has said it won't release the remaining captives without a lasting ceasefire and a full Israeli withdrawal. Israel's offensive has killed more than 46,000 people in Gaza, mostly women and children, according to the Hamas-run Health Ministry. It doesn't say how many of the dead were militants. Israel says it has killed more than 17,000 fighters, without providing evidence. More here. (More Israel-Hamas war stories.)