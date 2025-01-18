Menendez Brothers' Key Hearing Gets Pushed

A new sentencing hearing for brothers Lyle and Erik Menendez in the killing of their parents has been delayed for nearly two months because of Southern California's wildfires. Recently elected Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman said in a statement Friday that the hearing planned for Jan. 30 and 31 has been pushed to March 20 and 21 because the wildfires have interfered with preparations, reports the AP. The hearing had originally been scheduled for December but was pushed out six weeks in late November so that Hochman would have more time to brush up on the case, reports Deadline.