Trump Floats 90-Day Extension for TikTok to Cut a Deal

President-elect Trump said Saturday that he'll "most likely" give TikTok a 90-day reprieve from its mandated shutdown when he takes office so its parent company can work out a deal for the platform. The Supreme Court on Friday upheld the law requiring ByteDance to sell TikTok or take it down in the US. Trump told NBC News' Kristen Welker in a phone interview that he hasn't made a final decision but is leaning toward a pause. "The 90-day extension is something that will be most likely done, because it's appropriate," Trump said, adding, "We have to look at it carefully. It's a very big situation."