Trump Floats 90-Day Extension for TikTok to Cut a Deal

President-elect Trump said Saturday that he'll "most likely" give TikTok a 90-day reprieve from its mandated shutdown when he takes office so its parent company can work out a deal for the platform. The Supreme Court on Friday upheld the law requiring ByteDance to sell TikTok or take it down in the US. Trump told NBC News' Kristen Welker in a phone interview that he hasn't made a final decision but is leaning toward a pause. "The 90-day extension is something that will be most likely done, because it's appropriate," Trump said, adding, "We have to look at it carefully. It's a very big situation."
The bipartisan law that Congress passed in April allows for the extension, per the Hill, giving ByteDance 270 days to divest from the app before it can be banned from app stores in the US. The Biden administration has said it won't enforce the law in its final days, leaving the matter up to the Trump administration. In a statement Saturday, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said, "We see no reason for TikTok or other companies to take actions in the next few days before the Trump Administration takes office on Monday." (More TikTok stories.)