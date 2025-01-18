The US' Fastest, Slowest Cities

There are few things more soul-crushing than bumper-to-bumper traffic, which means that Manhattan drivers must be dead in the eyes. Per the annual TomTom Traffic Index, the Big Apple hosts the nation's slowest drive times, taking an average of 30 minutes to move six miles in the heart of the city—a 2.3% increase over 2023. Figure that if a commuter made two of those six-mile trips within the city per day, that means that every year NYC drivers are experiencing "nearly four days of bumper-to-bumper misery," per Axios. That's not even counting the even longer commutes experienced by drivers entering the city from Long Island, Connecticut, and Jersey. The five slowest and fastest cities, along with how long it takes to drive those torturous half-dozen miles:



Slowest cities

New York; 30 minutes, 1 second San Francisco; 25 minutes, 37 seconds Honolulu; 19 minutes, 56 seconds Chicago; 19 minutes, 10 seconds Philadelphia; 18 minutes, 54 seconds