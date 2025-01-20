Pope Dissolves Conservative Catholic Movement

Pope Francis has taken the remarkable step of dissolving a Peruvian-based Catholic movement, the Sodalitium Christianae Vitae, after years of attempts at reform and a Vatican investigation. The probe uncovered sexual abuses by its founder, financial mismanagement by its leaders, and spiritual abuses by its top members, the AP reports.
- The Sodalitium on Monday confirmed the dissolution, which was conveyed to an assembly of its members by Francis' top legal adviser, Cardinal Gianfranco Ghirlanda. In revealing the dissolution in a statement, the group lamented that news of Francis' decision had been leaked by two members attending the assembly who were "definitively expelled."