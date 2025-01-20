Pope Dissolves Conservative Catholic Movement

Pope Francis has taken the remarkable step of dissolving a Peruvian-based Catholic movement, the Sodalitium Christianae Vitae, after years of attempts at reform and a Vatican investigation. The probe uncovered sexual abuses by its founder, financial mismanagement by its leaders, and spiritual abuses by its top members, the AP reports.

The Sodalitium on Monday confirmed the dissolution, which was conveyed to an assembly of its members by Francis' top legal adviser, Cardinal Gianfranco Ghirlanda. In revealing the dissolution in a statement, the group lamented that news of Francis' decision had been leaked by two members attending the assembly who were "definitively expelled."