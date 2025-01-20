Message to Migrants: 'Existing Appointments Are No Longer Valid'

Thousands of migrants waiting at the US border got an immediate and tangible sign that Donald Trump had been sworn into office on Monday—an official app they had used to schedule appointments with border officials went dark, informing them, "Existing appointments are no longer valid," reports the Washington Post. The details:

The app: It's called CBP One, and it was launched by Customs and Border Protection officials in 2023, reports the New York Times. An estimated 1,500 migrants used it daily to schedule an appointment to arrive at an official port of entry and make their case for asylum. More than 900,000 used it over the last two years, and about 30,000 had existing appointments when it was shuttered.