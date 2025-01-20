Carrie Underwood's Accompaniment Cuts Out

Carrie Underwood walked into the Capitol Rotunda after President Trump was sworn in on on Monday, microphone in hand, ready to sing "America the Beautiful." The musical accompaniment began, then stopped, the Hill reports. She waited, standing before outgoing Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. She waited longer. Then Underwood appeared to make eye contact with someone on the technical team and mouth "Just sing?" A nod and a possibly awkward smile followed, and she began a cappella after making a plea: "OK, if you know the words, help me out here."