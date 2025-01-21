Senate Confirms Rubio, 99-0

Marco Rubio, who had faced less opposition than several other Cabinet nominees, was confirmed Monday evening by the Senate to be secretary of state. The vote was 99-0 to approve Rubio, a longtime Florida senator who became the first pick by President Trump to be confirmed and the 72nd person to hold the office, the New York Times reports. "Marco Rubio is a very intelligent man with a remarkable understanding of American foreign policy," Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley told the chamber, per the AP. One of the 99 votes came from Rubio, per the Hill.