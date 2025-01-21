While Taking Oath, Trump's Hand Never Touched Bible

While taking the oath of office at his inauguration Monday, President Trump never placed his hand on either of the Bibles Melania Trump was holding. The First Lady had her husband's personal Bible, which he got from his mother, as well as the Bible that Abraham Lincoln used to take the oath of office in 1861, ABC News reports. But as Trump raised his right hand to be sworn in, his left hand remained at his side, which captured the attention of many observers. But, as CBS News reports, while presidents have commonly placed their hand on a Bible while taking the oath of office, there is no actual legal requirement that they do so.