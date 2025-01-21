While Taking Oath, Trump's Hand Never Touched Bible

While taking the oath of office at his inauguration Monday, President Trump never placed his hand on either of the Bibles Melania Trump was holding. The First Lady had her husband's personal Bible, which he got from his mother, as well as the Bible that Abraham Lincoln used to take the oath of office in 1861, ABC News reports. But as Trump raised his right hand to be sworn in, his left hand remained at his side, which captured the attention of many observers. But, as CBS News reports, while presidents have commonly placed their hand on a Bible while taking the oath of office, there is no actual legal requirement that they do so.
Oaths of office are covered in Article VI, Clause 3, of the US Constitution, which states that while elected officials are bound to support the Constitution "by oath or affirmation," "no religious Test shall ever be required as a Qualification to any Office or public Trust under the United States." Trump did place his hand on top of two Bibles held by his wife the first time he was sworn in as president in 2017, and on Monday, when Vice President JD Vance was sworn in immediately prior to Trump, he placed his hand on a Bible held by his wife. (Trump has previously hawked $59.99 Bibles.)