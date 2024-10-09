Trump Bibles Were Printed in China

Thousands of copies of Donald Trump's "God Bless the USA" Bible were printed in a country that the former president has repeatedly accused of stealing American jobs and engaging in unfair trade practices—China. Global trade records reviewed by the AP show a printing company in China's eastern city of Hangzhou shipped close to 120,000 of the Bibles to the US between early February and late March. The estimated value of the three separate shipments was $342,000, or less than $3 per Bible, according to databases that use customs data to track exports and imports. The minimum price for the Trump-backed Bible is $59.99, putting the potential sales revenue at about $7 million.

The Trump Bible's connection to China reveals a deep divide between the former president's harsh anti-China rhetoric and his rush to cash in while campaigning, per the AP. The largest and most recent load of 70,000 copies of Trump's Bible arrived by container vessel at the Port of Los Angeles on March 28, two days after Trump announced in a video posted on his Truth Social platform that he'd partnered with country singer Lee Greenwood to hawk the Bibles. In the video, Trump blended religion with his campaign message as he urged viewers to buy the Bible, inspired by Greenwood's ballad, "God Bless the USA." The Bible includes copies of the US Constitution, Declaration of Independence, Bill of Rights, and Pledge of Allegiance.

The Bibles are sold exclusively through a website that states it is not affiliated with any political campaign nor is it owned or controlled by Trump. The website states that Trump's name and image are used under a paid license from CIC Ventures, a company Trump reported owning in his most recent financial disclosure. CIC Ventures earned $300,000 in Bible sales royalties, according to the disclosure. It's unclear what period that covers or how much Trump received in additional payments since the disclosure was released in August.