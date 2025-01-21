3 Israeli Hostages Received 'Gift Bags' From Hamas

As more details on the Israeli hostages released by Hamas over the weekend continue to trickle out , one "undoubtedly bizarre" revelation has come to light, per CNN . The three women—Emily Damari, Romi Gonen, and Doron Steinbrecher—were set free on Sunday under the terms of a new ceasefire, but before they climbed into a Red Cross SUV in Gaza to head home, they were each handed a "gift bag" by Hamas militants. The parting package, seen being given to the hostages in propaganda footage released by Hamas, consisted of a paper bag with the logo of the Qassam Brigades (Hamas' military arm) on it.

Inside the bags, per a rep for Gonen's family: a "release" certificate, a necklace, and photos. Haaretz reports that a map of Gaza was also included. Local media report that the photos were of the women's time in captivity. The Gonen family spokesperson told CNN that the bags had been confiscated by the Israeli intelligence agency Shin Bet. The news outlet notes that at the stunt's center "is an attempt by Hamas to present itself as an undefeated, serious governing body," as "Hamas knew this would be a big moment for the militant group."

The Times of Israel has deemed the bags "mementos of hellish captivity." An Israeli security official called the move a "cynical and psychological exploitation of women who were deprived of their freedom by monsters," per Ynet, via Haaretz. Other Israel supporters online called the gift bags "sadistic," with one writing, "Like they were on a student exchange from Hell." Many Palestinians, meanwhile, "view Hamas' gesture ... as a symbol of power, a clever publicity stunt, or even a humorous and random act," notes Haaretz. So far, there's been no official word from Israel on the bags. The women were the first of 30-plus Israeli hostages set to be released under the terms of the new ceasefire. (More Israel-Hamas war stories.)