Kidnapped Pastor: Cops' Wrong Turn Saved My Life

A pastor from Tennessee says a "miracle from God" saved his life six days after he was kidnapped in South Africa last month. Josh Sullivan tells Fox News that he was kidnapped from his church in Eastern Cape Province by armed men who drove him away in his own truck. The 34-year-old says he did "whatever they wanted" out of fear that the masked intruders would kidnap his wife, Meaghan, as well. He says he was driven to a location around 20 minutes away and was confined to a bedroom with his hands tied for the next six days while the kidnappers demanded a ransom of 5 million rand, around $260,000, from Meaghan.

"Physically, they took care of me," Sullivan tells WVLT. "They didn't beat me or anything like that, but mentally they would come in and say awful, evil things to me and especially right before a phone call." He tells Fox that he preached the gospel to the three captors that remained with him in the house, and "one individual was very interested. He had never heard that Jesus loved him or cared for him, and he was very interested in it." Sullivan says the miracle happened on the sixth day, when the kidnappers moved him to a vehicle and he had the feeling they needed to "get rid of him." Sullivan, whose captors had placed a hood over his head, heard a gun battle after the kidnappers jumped from the car. "I just laid back and prayed. Then I hear the battle is ended," he says.