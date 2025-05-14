He Spent 38 Years in UK Prison for Murder He Didn't Commit

A man who spent nearly four decades in a British prison in the killing of a barmaid said he was not angry or bitter Tuesday as his murder conviction was overturned and he was released after being exonerated by DNA evidence. Peter Sullivan put his hand over his mouth and wept as the Court of Appeal in London quashed his conviction and ordered his freedom after he had spent years fighting to prove his innocence, the AP reports. Sullivan, 68, was convicted in 1987 of killing Diane Sindall in Birkenhead, near Liverpool in northwest England. He was behind bars for 38 years.

Sindall, a 21-year-old florist who was engaged to be married, was returning home from a part-time job at a pub on a Friday night in August 1986 when her van ran out of fuel, police said. She was last seen walking along the road after midnight. Her body was found about 12 hours later in an alley. She had been sexually assaulted and badly beaten. Sexual fluid found on Sindall's body could not be scientifically analyzed until recently. A test in 2024 revealed it wasn't Sullivan's, defense attorney Jason Pitter said. Prosecutor Duncan Atkinson did not challenge the appeal and said that if the DNA evidence had been available at the time of the investigation it was inconceivable that Sullivan would have been prosecuted.