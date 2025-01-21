Ozempic, Wegovy Have 'Eye-Opening' Effects on Health

Once we crossed the Rubicon to use diabetes drugs like Wegovy, Ozempic, and Mounjaro for weight loss, it seemed inevitable that scientists would investigate what else these apparent wonder drugs might tackle. Now, the first study to look at how the medications affect overall health is done, and it's an "eye-opening" one, per the BBC. The new research published Monday in Nature looked at medical records of 2 million VA patients with Type 2 diabetes to see how the drugs would affect about 175 other conditions.

Findings: The scientists tracked subjects for 3 1/2 years or so and found that those who took so-called GLP-1 drugs instead of other diabetes medications saw a decreased risk of dozens of conditions, including infections, psychotic disorders, heart and kidney disease, stroke, addiction, and dementia. "We tend to think of drugs as surgically designed to do only one thing. But the reality is almost never like this," study co-author Ziyad Al-Aly of Washington University tells the Washington Post.