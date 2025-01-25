Senate Confirms Noem for Homeland Security

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem won Senate confirmation Saturday as secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, an agency central to President Trump's immigration policies. She cleared the Senate on a 59-34, USA Today reports. The governor doesn't have much experience in national security but has been a champion of the president's stances on border issues, per the Hill ; she deployed the South Dakota National Guard to the US-Mexico border.

"Fixing this crisis and restoring respect for the rule of law is one of President Trump and Republicans' top priorities, and it's going to require a decisive and committed leader at the Department of Homeland Security," Majority John Thune told the Senate on Friday, per the AP. "I believe Kristi has everything it takes to undertake this task." Sen. Gary Peters, the Senate Homeland and Government Affairs Committee's top Democrat, said he was won over by Noem's commitment to taking a bipartisan approach to issues. Before being elected governor, Noem served four terms in the US House.

The secretary has a huge portfolio, overseeing Customs and Border Protection, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and Citizenship and Immigration Services, as well as such tasks as responding to natural disasters. Noem's victory follows a slipping in Trump circles, per the Hill, after she was passed over for the vice presidential nomination in the wake of her revelation that she'd shot to death a young dog she considered untrainable. (Pete Hegseth won confirmation to become defense secretary.)