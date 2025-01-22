Trump Moves to Pull the Plug on DEI

Among the executive orders President Trump signed after taking office was one designed to rid the federal government of diversity, equity, and inclusion programs. A memo from the Office of Personnel Management issued Tuesday night advised agencies to put all federal DEI employees on paid administrative leave no later than 5pm ET Wednesday "as the agency takes steps to close/end all DEI initiatives, offices, and programs." NBC News reports it's not yet clear how many workers will be impacted. More:

The BBC reports agencies were also instructed to bring down associated websites and social media accounts and cancel any DEI-themed trainings. "To every reporter asking about this: I can gladly confirm!" wrote White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt on X.