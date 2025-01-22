Trump Moves to Pull the Plug on DEI

All federal DEI staffers to be placed on paid leave Wednesday
By Kate Seamons,  Newser Staff
Posted Jan 22, 2025 7:35 AM CST
All Federal DEI Staffers to Be Placed on Leave by 5pm
President Trump speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025, in Washington.   (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)

Among the executive orders President Trump signed after taking office was one designed to rid the federal government of diversity, equity, and inclusion programs. A memo from the Office of Personnel Management issued Tuesday night advised agencies to put all federal DEI employees on paid administrative leave no later than 5pm ET Wednesday "as the agency takes steps to close/end all DEI initiatives, offices, and programs." NBC News reports it's not yet clear how many workers will be impacted. More:

  • The BBC reports agencies were also instructed to bring down associated websites and social media accounts and cancel any DEI-themed trainings. "To every reporter asking about this: I can gladly confirm!" wrote White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt on X.

  • CBS News reports Trump's effort to "eradicate all traces of DEI within the government will be an ongoing effort." Indeed, the memo outlines two subsequent January deadlines for completing tasks, such as submitting to OPM a written plan for dismissing DEI employees.
  • As for the scope of the impact, CNN reports some federal departments, like DOD and HHS, have standalone DEI offices. Other programs run across departments and have funds for things like minority-owned business development.
  • The order also looks beyond the federal government and tasks the attorney general with supplying Trump with "recommendations for enforcing Federal civil-rights laws and taking other appropriate measures to encourage the private sector to end illegal discrimination and preferences, including DEI," within 120 days.
  • How Leavitt framed things in a Tuesday night statement, per NBC News: "President Trump campaigned on ending the scourge of DEI from our federal government and returning America to a merit based society where people are hired based on their skills, not for the color of their skin. This is another win for Americans of all races, religions, and creeds. Promises made, promises kept."
  • CNN reports legal challenges will almost certainly follow. It notes that hundreds of civil rights and advocacy groups "are preparing for the numerous legal fights that would come from Republican efforts to dismantle DEI."
(More DEI stories.)

Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X