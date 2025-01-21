Bishop Pleads for Trump to 'Have Mercy'

At the inaugural prayer service Tuesday morning, the Right Rev. Mariann Budde, the Episcopal bishop of Washington, made a direct appeal to President Trump to have mercy on the LGBTQ+ community and undocumented migrant workers. Referencing Trump's belief that he was saved by God from assassination, Budde, who was leading the service at Washington National Cathedral, said, "You have felt the providential hand of a loving God. In the name of our God, I ask you to have mercy upon the people in our country who are scared now." The Trump administration has already issued executive orders rolling back transgender rights and toughening immigration policies.

"There are gay, lesbian, and transgender children in Democratic, Republican and independent families. Some who fear for their lives," Budde said, per NBC News. She added: "They may not be citizens or have the proper documentation, but the vast majority of immigrants are not criminals. They pay taxes and are good neighbors. They are faithful members of our churches and mosques, synagogues." When he returned to the White House, Trump was asked about the sermon. "Not too exciting, was it?" the president said as he walked with staff toward the Oval Office. "I didn't think it was a good service. They could do much better."

The service was largely focused on national unity, the AP reports. Trump and Vice President JD Vance were in attendance with their families, along with House Speaker Mike Johnson and Defense Secretary nominee Pete Hegseth. In her sermon, Budde said they gathered "to pray for unity as a people and a nation—not for agreement, political or otherwise—but for the kind of unity that fosters community across diversity and division." She added, "Unity is not partisan." More than a dozen religious leaders spoke during the interfaith service, including those from Jewish, Muslim, Buddhist, and Hindu traditions. (More President Trump stories.)