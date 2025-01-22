Rowling: This Is a Result of Left's 'Betrayal of Women'

The left's recognition of self-assessed gender identity apart from one's biological sex "has been a calamity," author JK Rowling wrote Tuesday, commenting on President Trump's executive order that will recognize only two genders , male and female. Writing on X, Rowling responded to a post from Scottish journalist Susan Dalgety, who said "it's a huge failure of the left/progressives that the material reality of sex had to be confirmed by Trump." Rowling, a gender-critical activist, said "a noisy part of the left still refuses to step outside their sex-is-a-social-construct bubble and acknowledge that their embrace of gender identity ideology has been a calamity," per Fox News .

Rowling, who has for years argued against the inclusion of transgender women in female spaces, recently claimed "there are no trans kids," and accused adults of sacrificing the health of children "to bolster your belief in an ideology that will end up wreaking more harm than lobotomies," per the New York Post. "They were warned the right was capitalizing on their betrayal of women and girls. They didn't listen," Rowling continued Tuesday. However, transgender activist Chase Strangio, writing at Time, countered that "Trump's election came on a wave of anti-transgender advertising spending." During the 2024 election cycle, there was nearly $215 million in negative ad spending targeting trans people, who represent 0.6% of the US population and 0.002% of athletes at the collegiate level, Strangio noted. (More JK Rowling stories.)