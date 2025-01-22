17-Year-Old Killed in Shooting at Nashville High School

Shooter is also dead of self-inflicted gunshot wound, police say
By Newser Editors,  Newser Staff
Posted Jan 22, 2025 12:33 PM CST
Updated Jan 22, 2025 2:32 PM CST
2 Students Shot at Nashville High School
This photo provided by Metro Nashville Police, emergency personnel gather outside Antioch High School after a shooting incident on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025 in Nashville, Tenn.   (Metro Nashville Police via AP)

Nashville police say a 17-year-old female student was killed in a shooting Wednesday at Antioch High School; a second student suffered what Metro Nashville Police Department rep Don Aaron described as a grazing wound, reports the Tennessean. The gunman, who was 17, is also dead. The shooting reportedly took place in the cafeteria at 11:09am, and police said in a post on X that the suspect shot himself. The first 911 call was placed at 11:11am, police say.

Aaron said there were two school resource officers in the building at the time of the shooting, though they were not in the immediate vicinity of the cafeteria, reports the AP. By the time they had arrived at the scene the shooter had used a handgun to kill himself, Aaron said. The names of the students involved have not been released. Antioch High School's 2,000 students were bused to a reunification site after the shooting. (More school shooting stories.)

Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X