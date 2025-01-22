17-Year-Old Killed in Shooting at Nashville High School

Nashville police say a 17-year-old female student was killed in a shooting Wednesday at Antioch High School; a second student suffered what Metro Nashville Police Department rep Don Aaron described as a grazing wound, reports the Tennessean . The gunman, who was 17, is also dead. The shooting reportedly took place in the cafeteria at 11:09am, and police said in a post on X that the suspect shot himself. The first 911 call was placed at 11:11am, police say.

Aaron said there were two school resource officers in the building at the time of the shooting, though they were not in the immediate vicinity of the cafeteria, reports the AP. By the time they had arrived at the scene the shooter had used a handgun to kill himself, Aaron said. The names of the students involved have not been released. Antioch High School's 2,000 students were bused to a reunification site after the shooting.