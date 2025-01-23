Edmunds' 2025 Picks Are Out

The Honda Civic Hybrid takes top honors
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Jan 22, 2025 6:35 PM CST
Edmunds' Top Vehicle Awards Are Out for 2025
The 2025 Honda Civic. The hybrid version of the Civic is Edmunds' Top Rated Car for 2025, thanks to its upscale feel and excellent fuel economy.   (Courtesy of Edmunds via AP)

Once a year, Edmunds' car experts gather to decide on the best new vehicles on sale. The annual Edmunds Top Rated Awards are given to the cars, trucks, and SUVs that beat out the rest of the competition. Each vehicle is tested at the Edmunds test track and thoroughly evaluated in real-world use as well, reports the AP. The winners:

  • Car: Honda Civic Hybrid. The 2025 Honda Civic Hybrid isn't just this year's best car; it might be the best Honda Civic ever. A big reason why is the newly available hybrid power-train. The EPA estimates that it helps the hybrid versions of the Civic get up to 49mpg in combined city/highway driving. Pleasingly, this doesn't come at the expense of power. Starting price: $30,100

  • Electric Car: Tesla Model 3. Tesla made significant updates last year, propelling this electric sedan to the podium for 2025. It has affordable pricing, plenty of range, and a more premium and better-assembled cabin. The Model 3 Long Range All-Wheel Drive version went 338 miles on a single charge. The Performance version sprints from 0mph to 60mph in three seconds. $43,880
  • SUV: Toyota Grand Highlander Hybrid. For a three-row SUV, 36mpg is outstanding. The Grand Highlander Hybrid also has a roomy interior, a smooth ride, and many standard technology and driver assist features. If you want SUV-based utility to go along with hybrid gas savings, stop here. $46,830
  • Electric SUV: Kia EV9. For the second year in a row, the EV9 is an ideal vehicle for people wanting an EV with more space and utility than most. It has three roomy rows of seating. It's also enjoyable to drive and has plenty of standard features, more than 300 miles of range, a long warranty, and distinctive styling. $56,395

  • Truck: Ford Ranger. It starts with its standard turbocharged 270-horsepower four-cylinder engine that gives the Ranger quick acceleration and the ability to tow up to 7,500 pounds when properly equipped. When you're not hauling stuff, the Ranger satisfies with a smooth ride and a quality interior with easy-to-use controls. $34,575
  • Electric Truck: Rivian R1T. The Rivian R1T electric pickup received a major update for 2025. The exterior has the same styling, which stands out from the crowd, and retains its sharp handling and brisk acceleration. But now it has even more range—357 miles as tested—and an easier-to-use touchscreen interface. Its clever all-wheel-drive system makes it surprisingly capable off-road. $71,700
(More Edmunds.com stories.)

