Edmunds' 2025 Picks Are Out

Once a year, Edmunds' car experts gather to decide on the best new vehicles on sale. The annual Edmunds Top Rated Awards are given to the cars, trucks, and SUVs that beat out the rest of the competition. Each vehicle is tested at the Edmunds test track and thoroughly evaluated in real-world use as well, reports the AP. The winners:



Car: Honda Civic Hybrid. The 2025 Honda Civic Hybrid isn't just this year's best car; it might be the best Honda Civic ever. A big reason why is the newly available hybrid power-train. The EPA estimates that it helps the hybrid versions of the Civic get up to 49mpg in combined city/highway driving. Pleasingly, this doesn't come at the expense of power. Starting price: $30,100