Bills Fans Step Up to Support Ravens Player

Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews has received criticism—and death threats—after dropping what would have been a game-tying two-point conversion Sunday, but fans of the other team have offered some consolation. The Buffalo Bills beat the Ravens 27-25 in the divisional playoff game, and fans in the "Bills mafia" have been raising money for a charity linked to Andrews, NBC News reports. "We want Bills Mafia to donate to Marks charity for Juvenile diabetes," a GoFundMe page says, noting that Andrews received "death threats and nasty comments" after the loss. "Let's reach a goal of at least 5k." By Wednesday afternoon, the page had raised more than $75,000.

The fundraiser is supporting Breakthrough T1D, a Type 1 diabetes research and advocacy organization, ESPN reports. Andrews was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes when he was nine years old. The organization said it "greatly appreciates the generosity of the Buffalo Bills community and the many fans who were compelled to donate after Sunday's game."

The Ravens also praised the Bills fans, saying in a post on X: "Shout out to Bills Mafia for showing support to our guy Mark Andrews and donating to the @BreakthroughT1D organization, which works towards curing and improving the lives of those dealing with Type 1 diabetes." The Bills Mafia has raised money for other charities supported by players from opposing teams, including Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, WMAR reports. After Jackson was injured during the team's playoff loss to the Bills in 2021, a fundraising campaign started by a Bills fan raised more than $480,000 for Blessings in a Backpack, which provides food to elementary school children in need on the weekends. (More uplifting news stories.)