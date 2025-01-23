Exhibit Smells Like 'Gym Socks and Rotting Garbage'

Thousands line up to watch stinky corpse flower 'Putricia' bloom at Royal Botanic Garden Sydney
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Jan 23, 2025 10:55 AM CST
Plug Your Nose, a Corpse Flower Is Blooming
Visitors photograph themselves with an endangered plant known as the corpse flower for its putrid stink, at the Royal Botanic Garden Sydney in Sydney on Thursday.   (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)

The rare unfurling of an endangered plant that emits the smell of decaying flesh drew hundreds of devoted fans to a greenhouse in Australia on Thursday, where they lined up to experience a momentous bloom-–and a fragrance evoking gym socks and rotting garbage. Tall, pointed, and smelly, she's known as Putricia—a portmanteau of "putrid" and "Patricia" adopted by her followers who, naturally, call themselves Putricians. For a week, she has graced the Royal Botanic Garden Sydney, per the AP. More than 13,000 admirers have filed past so far. No corpse flower has bloomed at the garden for 15 years.

  • Slow bloomer: The plant only flowers every seven to 10 years in the wild. "The fact that they open very rarely, so they flower rarely, is obviously something that puts them at a little bit of a disadvantage in the wild," said garden rep Sophie Daniel, who designed Putricia's kooky, funereal display. "When they open, they have to hope that another flower is open nearby, because they can't self-pollinate."

  • Numbers: There are thought to be only 300 of the plants in the wild and fewer than 1,000 worldwide—including those in cultivation. When Putricia's flower was spotted in December, she was just 10 inches high. By Thursday, she was 5 feet 3 inches tall, and her flower spike was slowly opening like a pleated skirt around a majestic central tuber to reveal a burgundy center.
  • Ascension online: Putricia's online fandom has been rapid, global, and deeply strange—if less smelly. A 24/7 livestream drew close to a million views in less than a week, and a shared language of memes and inside jokes sprang up. Frequently deployed acronyms have included WWTF, or "we watch the flower"; WDNRP ("we do not rush Putricia"); and BBTB, or "blessed be the bloom."
  • Putricia-mania builds: Thousands of Putricians are now vying to get close to the flower to witness the bloom. "We did have a few conversations early on about whether or not we should have vomit bags in the room," says Daniel, adding that garden staff ultimately decided against it, because "I haven't heard of anyone actually being harmed."
More here. (More corpse flower stories.)

