A Specific Worry Grows Over Trump's Crypto Coin

Just before he became president again, Donald Trump launched a cryptocurrency coin called $TRUMP, one that has made him billions on paper. The launch of what's known as a memecoin has critics pointing to potential ethical issues, and one in particular appears to be gaining traction—the role of foreign buyers in the loosely regulated industry:

Wall Street Journal: The newspaper's conservative editorial page worries that a "business or foreign official with interests before the federal government might seek to curry favor with Mr. Trump by announcing plans to buy millions of his token to pump up the price." The editorial warns Trump won't be able to escape accusations of "presidential self-dealing"—he now controls crypto regulation, after all—and wonders where his lawyers were when this particular venture launched.