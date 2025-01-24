American Accused of Killing Her Children Faces Extradition

An American woman accused of killing two of her children and then fleeing to the UK has lost a court challenge to avoid being sent back to the US, reports the Guardian. Whether Kimberlee Singler, 36, actually gets extradited is now up to UK Home Secretary Yvette Cooper, who has yet to decide. Police say Singler killed her 9-year-old daughter and 7-year-old son at their home in Colorado Springs, Colorado, in 2023, and attempted to kill her 11-year-old daughter as well. In fighting her extradition, Singler argued that she could be sentenced to life without the possibility of parole, which she called a violation of her human rights.