Rent Prices in Los Angeles Soar After Wildfires

My what a strange coincidence: Rent prices across the Los Angeles region have skyrocketed just as thousands of people are scrambling to find lodging after the wildfires. The Washington Post, for example, analyzed listings via RentCast and found that rent has increased 20% overall in Los Angeles County since the fires began. The spike varies in different cities, but the Post analysis found 30 cities in which it exceeded 10% when compared to listings from two weeks earlier—which just happens to be the state threshold for price gouging. That could come back to haunt those trying to cash in on the disasters.