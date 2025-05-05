3 Dead After Shooting at Phoenix-Area Restaurant

Three people were killed in a shooting at a restaurant in the Phoenix suburb of Glendale on Sunday night, reports AZFamily. Several others were injured. Police received calls reporting shots around 7:45pm at El Camaron Gigante Mariscos & Steakhouse, per the AP. The total number of shooting victims was still being sorted out, but it was believed to be "approximately nine," said Glendale Police Department Officer Moroni Mendez.