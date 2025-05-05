Crime / mass shootings 3 Dead After Shooting at Phoenix-Area Restaurant Multiple people were injured in Glendale By Newser Editors and Wire Services Posted May 5, 2025 7:22 AM CDT Copied In this image made from video provided by AZFamily.com, first responders work the scene of a shooting in Glendale, a suburb of Phoenix, Ariz., Sunday, May 4, 2025. (AZFamily.com via AP) Three people were killed in a shooting at a restaurant in the Phoenix suburb of Glendale on Sunday night, reports AZFamily. Several others were injured. Police received calls reporting shots around 7:45pm at El Camaron Gigante Mariscos & Steakhouse, per the AP. The total number of shooting victims was still being sorted out, but it was believed to be "approximately nine," said Glendale Police Department Officer Moroni Mendez. Police believe there was more than one shooter involved. Investigators did not have a suspect in custody, but multiple people were being questioned, Mendez said. Authorities have not offered an explanation of what led to the shooting, reports Fox10 Phoenix. The medical conditions of the injured victims were not immediately available. (More mass shootings stories.) Report an error