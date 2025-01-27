Errant Throw Kills Parent at High School Meet

A high school track and field competition in Colorado ended in tragedy Sunday when a spectator was killed after an errant hammer throw by a competitor, reports NBC News. The victim has not been identified, but KRDO reports that he was the father of one of the student athletes and that he died while shielding his wife and son. The "hammer" used in the hammer throw event was actually a 16-pound metal ball on a chain, per the AP.
The weight sailed past the standard barriers and into the spectators' area at the University of Colorado's campus in Colorado Springs, which hosted the high school event. "We are heartbroken at this horrible accident and are focused on supporting all involved," campus Chancellor Jennifer Sobanet said in a statement. The El Paso County Coroner identified the person who died as Wade Langston, 57, KKTV reports. (More Colorado stories.)