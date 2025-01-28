Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni Going to Trial Next Year

A New York judge set a March 2026 trial date on Monday and moved an initial conference from mid-February to next week as the public feud between Blake Lively and her It Ends With Us costar and director Justin Baldoni continued to grow and accelerate, the AP reports. And in a new and separate front in the series of legal battles surrounding the film that became a surprise hit last summer, Lively in a Texas court filed a request for a deposition of a man she says was central to turning online sentiment against her during its release and promotion.