Don't Look for Cheap Eggs Anytime Soon

Bird flu is forcing farmers to slaughter millions of chickens a month, pushing US egg prices to more than double their cost in summer 2023. As the AP reports, it appears there may be no relief in sight, given the coming Easter demand. The average price per dozen nationwide hit $4.15 in December. That's not quite the $4.82 record set two years ago, but the USDA predicts prices are going to soar another 20% this year. "It's just robbery," says Minneapolis resident Sage Mills. "Eggs used to be kind of a staple ... (but now) you might as well just go out to eat." A look:



What's driving prices? In two words, bird flu. More than 145 million chickens, turkeys, and other birds have been slaughtered. Cage-free egg laws in 10 states that set minimum space for chickens may also be responsible for some supply disruptions and price increases.