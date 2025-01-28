Caroline Kennedy to Senators: Don't Confirm 'Predator' RFK Jr.

Caroline Kennedy has urged senators to vote against her "predator" cousin Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and his "irresponsible beliefs" in this week's confirmation hearings. In a letter to senators and a video statement, the former ambassador to Australia warned against putting RFK Jr. "in charge of the health of the American people" as health secretary.

"I have known Bobby my whole life; we grew up together," Kennedy said. "It's no surprise that he keeps birds of prey as pets because he himself is a predator." She said other family members had followed him down the path of drug addiction. "His basement, his garage, his dorm room were the centers of the action where drugs were available, and he enjoyed showing off how he put baby chickens and mice in the blender to feed his hawks," she said. "It was often a perverse scene of despair and violence."