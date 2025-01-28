Google Maps Will Start Showing 'Gulf of America'

Google is not going to fight President Trump on his mission to rechristen the Gulf of Mexico the Gulf of America. As soon as the US government updates its official sources under Trump's executive order, Google Maps will start labeling the body of water the "Gulf of America," reports CNBC.

Rationale: "We have a longstanding practice of applying name changes when they have been updated in official government sources," tweets the company. The Google switch will take effect once the names are updated in the nation's Geographic Names Information System.

"We have a longstanding practice of applying name changes when they have been updated in official government sources," tweets the company. The Google switch will take effect once the names are updated in the nation's Geographic Names Information System. But: Users in Mexico will still see the "Gulf of Mexico," reports Reuters. Users in the US will see the new name, and people in other countries will see both. On the latter, the Gulf of Mexico will appear first, and the Gulf of America will be in parenthesis, reports the New York Times.