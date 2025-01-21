Mexico's Prez to Trump: Sure, Call the Gulf Whatever You Like

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has an answer for President Trump about his idea of renaming the Gulf of Mexico to the "Gulf of America:" he can call it whatever he wants on the American part of it. Sheinbaum on Tuesday was working through the raft of executive orders from Trump that relate to Mexico, emphasizing Mexico's sovereignty and the need for dialogue, but when she got to the renaming of the Gulf of Mexico, she couldn't help but laugh. "He says that he will call it the Gulf of America on its continental shelf," Sheinbaum said, per the AP . "For us it is still the Gulf of Mexico, and for the entire world it is still the Gulf of Mexico."

Trump said in his inaugural address Monday that he will change the name, an idea he first brought up earlier this month during a news conference. "A short time from now, we are going to be changing the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America," he said on Monday. Hours later he signed an executive order to do it. Sheinbaum projected on a large screen at her daily press briefing Trump's order called "Restoring Names that Honor American Greatness." The order says that within 30 days, the secretary of the interior will rename the US "Continental Shelf area bounded on the northeast, north and northwest by the States of Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Florida and extending to the seaward boundary with Mexico and Cuba."

Americans and Mexicans diverge on what to call another key body of water, the river that forms the border between Texas and the Mexican states of Chihuahua, Coahuila, Nuevo Leon, and Tamaulipas. Americans call it the Rio Grande; Mexicans call it the Rio Bravo. The first time Trump mentioned the idea of changing the name of the Gulf of Mexico, Sheinbaum responded sarcastically suggesting instead renaming North America as "América Mexicana" or "Mexican America."