Gwyneth Paltrow Sells LA Home for $22M

Gwyneth Paltrow's home in the ritzy Brentwood neighborhood in Los Angeles was threatened by the recent wildfires but ultimately untouched, and now it has sold for $22 million, reports the Wall Street Journal, which has a fancy photo tour of the 8,000-square-foot home. It was originally built in the 1950s but renovated in 2009, and Paltrow purchased it three years later with then-husband Chris Martin for $9.95 million. She listed it for sale in May because she has a new home in Montecito and her kids are now adults—Apple is 20, and Moses, 18, graduated from high school the same month she listed the property for sale, People reports. (More Gwyneth Paltrow stories.)