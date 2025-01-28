Gwyneth Paltrow Sells LA Home for $22M

The ritzy property was untouched by recent fires
By Evann Gastaldo,  Newser Staff
Posted Jan 28, 2025 3:00 AM CST
Gwyneth Paltrow attends the Boucheron in America celebration at the Cooper Hewitt, Smithsonian Design Museum on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024, in New York.   (Photo by CJ Rivera/Invision/AP)

Gwyneth Paltrow's home in the ritzy Brentwood neighborhood in Los Angeles was threatened by the recent wildfires but ultimately untouched, and now it has sold for $22 million, reports the Wall Street Journal, which has a fancy photo tour of the 8,000-square-foot home. It was originally built in the 1950s but renovated in 2009, and Paltrow purchased it three years later with then-husband Chris Martin for $9.95 million. She listed it for sale in May because she has a new home in Montecito and her kids are now adults—Apple is 20, and Moses, 18, graduated from high school the same month she listed the property for sale, People reports. (More Gwyneth Paltrow stories.)

