Get Ready for the Year of the Snake

Tuesday is New Year's Eve for more than a billion people in East Asia and around the world who celebrate Lunar New Year. The Year of the Dragon is drawing to a close and the Year of the Snake, the next animal in the 12-year cycle, is about to begin. In the longer 60-year cycle, which includes five elements, it will be the Year of the Wood Snake.
- Celebrations. CNN looks at New Year traditions over the holiday's 15 days. On Lunar New Year's Eve, families often gather for a big reunion dinner. The first day is a time for firecrackers and dragon and lion dances—and the handing out of red envelopes of "lucky money" to children and unmarried people. Day 7 is considered "the people's birthday," and celebrations climax on Day 15, when the Lantern Festival marks the first full moon of the year.