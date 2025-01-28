Get Ready for the Year of the Snake

Tuesday is New Year's Eve for more than a billion people in East Asia and around the world who celebrate Lunar New Year. The Year of the Dragon is drawing to a close and the Year of the Snake, the next animal in the 12-year cycle, is about to begin. In the longer 60-year cycle, which includes five elements, it will be the Year of the Wood Snake.

Celebrations. CNN looks at New Year traditions over the holiday's 15 days. On Lunar New Year's Eve, families often gather for a big reunion dinner. The first day is a time for firecrackers and dragon and lion dances—and the handing out of red envelopes of "lucky money" to children and unmarried people. Day 7 is considered "the people's birthday," and celebrations climax on Day 15, when the Lantern Festival marks the first full moon of the year.