Tourist Trampled by Elephant While Trying to Protect Kids

The death of a tourist on safari in South Africa is being called a "tragic accident." South African National Parks on Saturday said a tourist was charged and trampled by an elephant while in Kruger National Park and died. A follow-up post identified the deceased as South African resident Shaik Adam Shabir Ammed, 59. USA Today reports regional news outlets have indicated the deceased tourist was a grandfather who died while trying to protect his grandkids, and the parks statement appears to back that up.

While the incident remains under investigation, "initial eyewitness accounts indicate that the family parked close to the Malelane reception area and the children ran past the bridge into the bush whereupon an individual elephant from a nearby herd charged them," per the statement. "The deceased rushed to assist the children and that is when he was chased and trampled by one of the animals. He succumbed to his injuries on the scene." It adds that the elephant "responsible for the death could not be identified as there were several of them in the vicinity and they immediately moved away while people were trying to save the life of the deceased."

USA Today reports that tourists are permitted to drive through Kruger National Park but are not supposed to exit their vehicles. "No part of your body may protrude from a window or sunroof and doors should remain closed at all times," South African National Parks warns, per Fox News.